Team Beverly Hills applications open

Applications for the popular Team Beverly Hills program are being accepted through Friday, August 9.

Formed in 1996, Team Beverly Hills provides residents with a hands-on look at the operations of local government. The program features a variety of class sessions and includes interactive experiences with many departments. Program participants explore the behind-the-scenes operations of the city including public works, emergency management, information technology, community services and public safety. More than 800 residents have completed Team Beverly Hills and over 70% of all current elected officials and city commissioners are Team BH alumni.

The Team Beverly Hills program will select 50 residents – 30 appointed by the City Council, 18 selected by a random lottery, and two selected by the Beverly Hills Unified School District – for its upcoming class. Five representatives from the city’s business community – appointed by the City Council – will also be selected for the program, which kicks off later this year.

To learn more about and fill out an application online, visit beverlyhills.org/teambeverlyhills or by emailing [email protected].