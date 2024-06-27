June 26, 2024

Team Beverly Hills applications open

Team Beverly Hills graduates are honored each year at City Hall. (photo courtesy of the city of Beverly Hills)

Applications for the popular Team Beverly Hills program are being accepted through Friday, August 9.

Formed in 1996, Team Beverly Hills provides residents with a hands-on look at the operations of local government.  The program features a variety of class sessions and includes interactive experiences with many departments. Program participants explore the behind-the-scenes operations of the city including public works, emergency management, information technology, community services and public safety. More than 800 residents have completed Team Beverly Hills and over 70% of all current elected officials and city commissioners are Team BH alumni.

The Team Beverly Hills program will select 50 residents – 30 appointed by the City Council, 18 selected by a random lottery, and two selected by the Beverly Hills Unified School District – for its upcoming class. Five representatives from the city’s business community – appointed by the City Council – will also be selected for the program, which kicks off later this year.

To learn more about and fill out an application online, visit beverlyhills.org/teambeverlyhills or by emailing [email protected].





Previous Post
WeHo event raises awareness about mental health services
Next Post
Beverly Press picks up three honors at SoCal Journalism Awards




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize