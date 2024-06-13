‘TARFEST’ brings music and art to Pan Pacific Park

The 21st annual “TARFEST” returns to the Miracle Mile on Saturday, June 15, from 2-8 p.m. at Pan Pacific Park, 7600 Beverly Blvd. The festival is produced by the nonprofit arts organization LAUNCH LA and celebrates local musicians, artists and the community. Performers include Mariachi Quinto Sol, KCRW DJ Novena Carmel and the premier reggae and afrobeat party BOOMYARD presented by Delicious Vinyl Island. BOOMYARD will feature Jamaican DJ Mysta Crooks followed by South Florida-born Belizean-Haitian multi-genre artist Kaylan Arnold blending reggae, jazz and hip-hop. The headliner, Jamaican artist BLVK H3RO (pronounced Black Hero), will perform modern reggae sound blending dancehall and afrobeats with soul and R&B.

Free art-making and cultural activities will be held by the Korean Cultural Center, Japan Foundation, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Holocaust Museum L.A. and Gloria Molina Grand Park. KP Projects Gallery will host a live painting salon with local artists. Artisan booths curated by Runway Boutique will feature handcrafted jewelry, specialty goods and artisanal wares for purchase. Food trucks will offer meals and beverages for purchase and Bar Nuda will serve mocktails. Television City Studio’s Kids Creativity Lab will offer face painters, balloon artists and other surprises.

Admission to “TARFEST” is free. For information, visit tarfest.com.