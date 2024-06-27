The New Hollywood String Quartet and Da Camera Society are hosting the Summer of Bohemia Music Festival from Thursday, June 27, through Sunday, June 30, at Mount Saint Mary’s University. The festival features the music of Anton Dvořák, Bedrich Smetana, Leos Janacek, Ernst von Dohnanyi, Bohuslav Martinu and Josef Suk. Concerts start at 8 p.m. on June 27-28, and 4 p.m. on June 29-30. Tickets start at $40. Doheny Mansion, Mount Saint Mary’s University, 10 Chester Place. newhollywoodstringquartet.com.