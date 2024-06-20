SaMo celebrates Pride on Third

Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. will host Pride on the Promenade, part of the city-wide SaMo Pride celebration, on Saturday, June 22 from 2-8 p.m.

The lively free block party will transform Third Street Promenade into a colorful celebration featuring a concert experience presented by OUTLOUD and produced by JJLA, with musical performances headlined by Jessica Wild of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” Attendees can also catch performances by LGBTQ+ artists Tori Kay, RYL0, Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, the world’s first and only LGBTQ+ Mariachi band, and DJ Zeus. Local vendors will be selling Pride gear and giveaways, and games and booths will offer community resources. The community will have the opportunity to participate in a multiplayer game of chess with Coach Q, tour the Big Blue Bus wrapped in Pride colors, explore screen printing services provided by Viva LA and engage in supportive conversations with local faith groups. This year’s event is sponsored by L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, 3rd District, and the city of Santa Monica.

For information, visit downtownsm.com/pride-on-the-promenade.