American Cinematheque and Cinematic Void present a screening of “Rollercoaster” on Monday, July 1, at 7 p.m. at the Los Feliz Theater. After a rollercoaster crash at a California amusement park, safety inspector Harry Calder (George Segal) soon realizes a psychopath is sabotaging rides across to country to blackmail the corporations that own the parks. Calder must figure out which park the mad bomber is targeting on the Fourth of July. Originally presented in Sensurround and part of Universal Pictures’ disaster films, “Rollercoaster” features Timothy Bottoms, Susan Strasberg, Richard Widmark, Henry Fonda and the band Sparks in a live performance at Magic Mountain. General admission is $13; $8 for members. 1822 N. Vermont Ave. americancinematheque.com.