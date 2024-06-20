Rodeo Drive Committee drops new season of ‘Rodeo Drive – The Podcast’ with Lyn Winter

The Rodeo Drive Committee announced on June 12 the launch of “Join Cameron Silver and The Caftan Caucus!,” the first episode in season five of “Rodeo Drive – The Podcast.”

As summer heats up on Rodeo Drive, there’s no better to stay cool and chic than in the most versatile, enduring and fluid garment of all time – the Caftan – according to the man with more than thirty of them, Cameron Silver. Silver is the author of the new book “Caftans: From Classical to Camp.”

Silver talks with “Rodeo Drive – The Podcast” host Lyn Winter about the history, design and appeal of the caftan, which he said is the most universal and ancient garment in the world.

“It is this wonderful garment of comfort that’s size inclusive, that’s gender fluid, that can be modest or sexy. It can be voluminous or follow the lines of the body, it can be luxurious, or very accessible,” Silver said.

He pointed out that the caftan, essentially a square of fabric with holes for the head and arms, kept plain or highly ornamental, has been worn by figures such as Jesus, Moses, Muhammad and Buddha.

“It is this cultural garment of incredible reverence in Morocco,” Silver said.

He added that it was worn with high camp by the singer Demis Roussos and extraordinary grace by Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly and numerous other celebrities. It has been styled by the likes of Fortuny, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino, Marc Bohan for Dior, Karl Lagerfeld, Emilio Pucci, Rudi Gernreich and Oscar de la Renta.

Silver, who conducted the interview wearing a lightweight, hooded, 100% cotton caftan designed by Trina Turk, has taken his book on the road from Texas to Mykonos. He noted that wherever he goes he finds an enthusiastic “caftan caucus” of people wearing and talking about caftans, which he says is the quintessential athleisure garment, counterintuitively more glamorous than body hugging clothes.

Even though Silver wears his caftans in all seasons, he said the floaty garment that can be worn from day into evening is especially appealing in the summer. Season 5 of “Rodeo Drive – The Podcast” is presented by the Rodeo Drive Committee with the support of The Hayman Family, Two Rodeo Drive, Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, and the Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau.

To listen to the podcast, visit rodeodrive-bh.com/podcast.