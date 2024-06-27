Restaurant News

Amour offers three-course meal

One of the most recent additions to the Michelin guide, Amour, is offering an $85 three-course menu for Dine LA, featuring some of its most popular dishes, including the New Caledonia blue prawn carpaccio and steak au poivre. For those looking to level up their meal, there’s a supplemental course of their signature Chawanmushi plus caviar and A5 Kobe additions. Finish off the night with a Basque cheesecake or their traditional mille-feuille. Diners have the option to add a $40 wine pairing selected by wine director Thibaud Duccini. Amour is located at 8715 Beverly Blvd. For information, visit amourweho.love or call (424)431-6717.

Celebrate Independence Day at the Andaz

Andaz West Hollywood, known as the historical hangout spot for rock-and-roll legends, is throwing a 4th of July pool party on its rooftop overlooking Los Angeles. Starting at noon, this celebration will include a day of delicious summer barbeque and refreshing cocktails, with one of the best seats in town for when the fireworks begin. Day passes can be reserved for $25 at hyattexperiences .com/andaz /laxss?icamp=property_page_menu_book_experiences#!/event/ff555be2-b3ca-4a46-ad2c-59e0d6a7f873 /tickets/2024-07-04. Andaz West Hollywood is located at 8401 Sunset Blvd. For information, call (323)656-1234.

Starbird welcomes the 4th

Spice up your Fourth of July barbecue with a catering package from the super-premium fast food brand Starbird. The crispy chicken brand has the ultimate offerings for a Fourth of July celebration. The Hen House ($189.97) includes eight full sandwiches, 25 tenders plus two housemade sauces, one Starbird Chop Salad Bowl and kettle chips. The Sandwich Package ($139.97) includes eight full sandwiches, one Starbird Chop Salad Bowl and kettle chips. The Chicken Tender Package ($129.97) includes 25 tenders plus two housemade sauces, one Starbird Chop Salad Bowl and kettle chips. Additionally, Starbird has platters for all sizes – eight sandwiches, 25 or 50 tenders, and nugget platters available in 40, 60, 80 or 100 counts. Starbird Chicken is located at 7150 Beverly Blvd. For information, visit starbirdchicken.com or call (323)200-9443.

Marina Garden rings in the holiday

Marina del Rey Hotel is partnering with JAJA Tequila for 4th of July with drink specials for adults and a snow cone machine for kids. Outdoor BBQ bites include the Sailor Dog, all American cheeseburger and Seamans assorted fruits. The event starts at 5 p.m., with live music starting at 6 p.m. A fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. For information and to reserve a spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/marina-garden-4th-of-july-bbq-bash-tickets-921826697467. The Marina del Rey Hotel is located at 13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey.

Jamaica Bay Inn sparkles for 4th

The Jamaica Bay Inn is celebrating the 4th with a fireworks show, live music and a menu that includes includes burgers, hot dogs, tajin watermelon, elote and chips. The fun starts at 5 p.m., with the fireworks setting off at 9 p.m. For information and to reserve a spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/4th-of-july-bbq-party-tickets-923173074517. The Jamaica Bay Inn is located at 4175 Admiralty Way, Marina del Ray.

Dine LA menu launches at asterid

Going out to eat can be overwhelming at times, with so many choices and the fear of choosing incorrectly. With asterid’s Dine LA menu, the selection has already been made and each course has one designated offering. Start with the restaurant’s avocado toast, topped with Dungeness crab and trout roe, continue with the shrimp tostada and Mary’s chicken, and conclude the meal with a tres leches cake, a beloved dessert from Chef Ray Garcia’s acclaimed restaurants, BS Taqueria and Broken Spanish. The four-course menu is $75 asterid is located at 141 S. Grand Ave. inside Walt Disney Concert Hall. For information, visit asteridla.com or call (213)972-3535.

La La Land debuts fresh coffee creamers

La La Land Kind Café’s Santa Monica location is debuting the Cleaner Creamer Collection in collaboration with favorite plant-based milk brand, MALK Organics. The collection will be available exclusively at the Santa Monica café between June 28-30, and customers will be able to select one of MALK’s brand new creamers – vanilla, caramel almond or lightly sweetened oat – to accompany their Americanos. Staying true to MALK’s mission to offer the cleanest products possible, the MALK Americano is made with simple, high-quality and certified organic ingredients. For information, visit lalalandkindcafe.com. La La Land Kind Café is located at 1426 Montana Ave, No. 1, Santa Monica.

Highlight Room underlines spectacular rooftop meals

For Dine LA, Highlight Room at Dream Hollywood will be offering a two-course lunch menu for $35 per person and a three-course dinner menu for $65 per person. The spectacular hotel rooftop restaurant and grill is the perfect spot to snag lunch or dinner with 360-degree views of Los Angeles. Enjoy a selection of their most popular dishes of California fare from starters like the tuna poke wonton tacos and lollipop chicken wings, to main courses such as the spicy tomato rigatoni and angry Maria. The lunch menu is available from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and the dinner menu is available from 5 p.m.-close. For information, visit taogroup.com/ venues/the-highlight-room-los-angeles or call (323)366-8007. The Highlight Room is located at 6417 Selma Ave.

BOA’s new chef brings out new dishes

BOA, the place to see and be seen, recently welcomed chef Brendan Collins, where he revamped the menu with dishes like the king crab ceviche made with passion fruit leche de tigre, paired with shellfish crackers and topped with pickled chile. The perfect balance between tangy and savory, this ceviche is sure to transport you to a tropical vacation in the South. Collins will also team up with guest chef Ricardo Zarate for a one-night-only collaboration menu on Saturday, June 29, where guests can enjoy an array of dishes ranging from fresh yellowtail and juicy wagyu, either á la carte or as a full tasting menu at $145. Reservations can be made through OpenTable at opentable.com/r/boa-steakhouse-sunset-west-hollywood. BOA Steakhouse’s West Hollywood location is located at 9200 Sunset Blvd. For information, visit boasteak.com or call (310)278-2050.

Acoustic sessions rock out the Mondrian

Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles and BMI have partnered to kick off BMI Acoustic Sunset Sessions at Skybar Los Angeles featuring live artist performances from rising R&B artists. The monthly live music series will kick off on Thursday, June 27 with special performances from singer/songwriters Bren Joy, Lekan, 2-time Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Elijah Blake, Annie Tracy, and hosted by singer/songwriter and social influencer, LaBritney. Upcoming lineups will feature new BMI songwriters each month. From 7-10 p.m., guests will be treated to special live musical performances and cocktail specials while overlooking the city skyline. The event will be RSVP only and will be 21+ to attend. To RSVP, email [email protected]. For information, visit book.ennismore/ nightlife/ skybar/los-angeles or call (323)848-6030. Skybar is located at the Mondrian Los Angeles at 8440 Sunset Blvd.

Summer is here at Pret A Manger

Pret A Manger’s new summer menu has debuted at both brand-new Southern California locations in Westwood and Studio City. Featuring guest-favorites and new seasonal dishes, Pret’s summer menu boasts seasonal, fresh ingredients from salads and new iced teas to pastries and cottage cheese pots. Dishes include pesto chicken, strawberry and burrata salad; summer berries pot; falafel and hummus wrap; chicken, elote corn and avocado salad; dragon fruit mango iced teas and lemonades; everything cream cheese swirl; and chili crunch veggie cottage cheese pot. For information, visit pret.com/en-us. Pret a Manger is located at 10906 Le Conte Ave. in Brentwood and 12184 Venture Blvd. in Studio City.