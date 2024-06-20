Restaurant News

Laya opening in Hollywood July 2

The City of Angels’ newest gastronomy star, Laya, will officially be opening July 2, blending award-worthy cuisine with Hollywood glamour. A recent “Top Chef” winner is behind the new restaurant’s menu of Eastern Mediterranean dishes with California influence, setting the table for what is sure to be one of the most anticipated openings in L.A. this year. Renowned design firm Studio Mood has been tapped to bring Laya to life, transporting diners to a sun-drenched open-air market, filling the space with earthy, natural materials and handcrafted accents. The restaurant boasts a 6,500 sq. ft. outdoor patio – the largest in Hollywood – and will seat up to 157 people. Laya is the latest concept from Sunset Entertainment Group, pioneers of the Hollywood social scene, responsible for some of L.A.’s most noteworthy nightclubs of the past three decades, including the Sunset Room, Lure, White Lotus, Le Jardin, Green Door and La Mesa Lounge. For information, visit layarestaruant.com. Laya will be located at 1430 N. Cahuenga Blvd.

Amour brings Paris to WeHo

West Hollywood’s Amour is offering live music every Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Diners can enjoy French acoustic music performed by local artists while sitting on the restaurant’s stunning patio. If summer in Paris isn’t an option, Amour is ready to transport diners to the next best thing. For information, visit amourweho.love or call (424)431-6717. Amour is located at 8715 Beverly Blvd.

BOA is wedding season favorite

Wedding season has arrived, and BOA Steakhouse stands out as the perfect venue for all wedding celebrations. Known for its prime dishes, stylish décor and craft cocktails, BOA offers beautiful event spaces across all three locations in West Hollywood, Santa Monica and Manhattan Beach. The venues are perfect for hosting private events like bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, engagement parties, post-wedding brunches, bridal luncheons and bachelor/bachelorette dinners. BOA offers four different pre-fixe menu options with the ability to add à la carte selections to enhance guests’ private dining experiences. Pre-Fixe menu options include the three-course Skyline starting at $109++, the three-course Ocean Avenue at $125++, the three-course Sunset at $135++ and the four-course Sunset+ at $150++. For information, visit boasteak .com. BOA Steakhouse is located at 9200 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, 101 Santa Monica Blvd. in Santa Monica and 3110 N. Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Beach.

Cabra serves Cosmopolitan Pride

Pride Month is still going strong at Cabra Restaurant & Bar with its month-long Cosmopolitan, “It’s Giving Mother.” The cocktail special is running for the month of June where $3 from each cocktail sold will be donated to Bienestar, a community-based social services organization serving the greater Los Angeles area, whose focus is on identifying and addressing emerging health issues faced by Latinx and LGBTQ+ population. The cocktail was crafted with Cabra’s partners Mommenpop and Grey Goose. For information, visit cabralosangeles .com or call (213)725-5858. Cabra Restaurant & Bar is located at 1060 S. Broadway.

Rib Fest returns to A.O.C.

A.O.C., Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne’s iconic restaurant on 3rd Street brings their signature Rib Fest back to the public on Sunday, June 30. A.O.C. will be suited up for the rib rodeo and Suzanne’s family-style feast of slow-cooked ribs, hot wings and sides which has become a Goin/Styne summer tradition since 2000. A week of preparation goes into the smoking of beef brisket, pork and lamb ribs, spreading the lure of wood smoke throughout both neighborhoods and attracting a growing swell of Rib Fest groupies for this BBQ celebration. Guests are invited to wear their Stetsons, chaps and boots and join the party. The menu features Suzanne’s Saint Louis-style pork ribs; braised Westholme beef brisket; spiced lamb spare ribs and too-hot-to-handle chicken wings. Mouth-watering sides are included: coleslaw and baked beans; long-cooked collard greens; buttered corn-on-the-cob; tomato and watermelon salad; and served with grilled cornbread and Wonder Bread. Finish with a summery dessert of warm peach cobbler with strawberries and buttermilk ice cream. Don’t miss some foot-stomping cowboy cocktails to enhance the menu. Rib Fest is priced at $95 per guest, menu only; advance ticket purchase required. To purchase tickets, contact A.O.C. at (310)859.9859 or book online at opentable.com/ booking/experiences-availability?rid=7348&restref= 7348&experienceId=309199. Rib Fest at A.O.C. is served from 4:30-9:30 p.m. for one night only. A.O.C. is located at 8700 W. Third St.

Erewhon debuts ‘Girls’ smoothie

“The Girls” chocolate smoothie will be available at Erewhon tonic bars for $21 through July 9. The smoothie features chocolate almond MALK as the plant-based milk base, which keeps it free of gums, oils and fillers. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Laroi Foundation, and it is produced in collaboration with Kid Laroi. Erwhon is located at 7660 Beverly Blvd. and 339 N. Beverly Drive.

Oysters join martinis for happy hour

Crustacean Beverly Hills has launched a new martini and oyster happy hour. $10 martinis and $2 oysters are available at the glamorous Anna May Bar Tuesday-Friday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. all summer long. Crustacean will be putting their signature Asian fusion spin on it, of course. It’s shaking and stirring Haku vodka and Roku gin, plus fresh, sustainably sourced Kumamoto oysters paired with Thai basil, citrus and Vietnamese cocktail sauce. For information, visit crustaceanbh.com or call (310)205-8990. Crustacean Beverly Hills is located at 468 Bedford Drive.

STK welcomes Summer Solstice

Get ready to welcome summer in style at STK’s Summer Solstice event on Thursday, June 27 from 7-10 p.m. STK Steakhouse will host an unforgettable evening filled with summer-inspired bites, refreshing cocktails and a vacation vibe that will transport you to paradise. Be prepared to see and be seen and mingle with friends, soaking up the summer ambiance. Indulge in a culinary journey featuring our chef’s specially crafted summer menu, showcasing the vibrant flavors of the season. Sip on handcrafted cocktails infused with tropical fruits and exotic ingredients, perfectly complementing the summer atmosphere. Be transported to a beachside oasis with live music setting the mood. For information, visit stksteakhouse.com or call (310)659-3535. STK Steakhouse is located at 930 Hilgard Ave.