Restaurant News

Prime meal for dad

Ocean Prime only offers brunch three times a year and Father’s Day, June 16, is one of those special occasions. Opening at 11 a.m., Ocean Prime Beverly Hills will celebrate by offering their brunch menu with highlights including crabcake eggs benedict, brioche French toast and smoked salmon latke. Additionally, the restaurant will be offering the following specials during dinner: Woodford Reserve dry aged prime ribeye topped with Woodford Reserve roasted garlic butter and A5 wagyu infused Woodford Reserve double oaked Manhattan. For information, visit ocean-prime.com or call (310)859-4818. Ocean Prime is located at 9595 Wilshire Blvd.

Have a Beachside meal for Father’s Day

Enjoy specials all Father’s Day long at Beachside Restaurant & Bar, open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Specials include BBQ salmon sandwich, prime rib roast, rosemary pork tenderloin and peach cobbler. For information, visit beachsidemdr.com or call (310)439-3033. Beachside Restaurant & Bar is located at 14160 Palawan Way, Marina Del Rey.

Special items available for father at THE Blvd

Celebrate dads and father figures with brunch in THE Blvd Restaurant on Sunday, June 16 from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. featuring special menu items such as the lobster roll, fried chicken and waffles, as well as the smoked wagyu hot dog in addition to other brunch favorites. Stick around for the live jazz music and a cigar roller from noon-3 p.m., before heading outside to experience the annual Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance. Book a reservation via OpenTable by visiting opentable.com/r/the-blvd-beverly-wilshire-hotel-beverly-hills. THE Blvd Restaurant is located inside Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel at 9500 Wilshire Blvd. For information, visit theblvdrestaurant.com or call (310)275-5200.

Mediterranean dining for dad’s special day

This Father’s Day, Melrose’s newest Mediterranean dining concept, Carmel will launch its brunch service. The Tel Aviv influenced and Levantine inspired menu will include chef Asi Moaz’s beloved hummus, which developed a cult following while he helmed NYC’s 19 Cleveland. It will be offered in limited quantities and only available to brunch. Brunch hours are from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., kicking off on June 16. Brunch service will expand to both Saturday and Sunday beginning June 22. Carmel is located at 7383 Melrose Ave. For information, visit carmelmelrose. com or call (213)516-4129.

Pendry spoils fathers this holiday

Spoil dad with the ultimate Father’s Day dining celebration at Merois, set atop Pendry West Hollywood. The signature restaurant is offering a special wagyu and whiskey tasting, providing an elevated tasting experience while taking in the surrounding cityscape. Guests will also indulge in Merois’ delicious menu helmed by famed Wolfgang Puck that spotlights Puck’s eye for the sophisticated subtleties of Japanese, Southeast Asian and French/California cuisine. Priced at $165/person for the whiskey and wagyu tasting and $120/ person for the wagyu tasting. For information, visit pendry.com /west-hollywood/dining/merois or call (323)918-3410. Pendry West Hollywood at Merois is located at 8430 Sunset Blvd.

BOA serves hearty meal for Father’s Day

What better way to treat dad than at BOA Steakhouse where he can indulge in thick-cut, tender steaks and smokey cocktails. Head to BOA this Father’s Day for a hearty meal, featuring new menu items from chef Brendan Collins such as the roasted bone marrow or king crab ceviche for starters. For the main event, pa can enjoy a Westholme wagyu ribeye or Japanese F-1 filet. Looking to go all out? Opt in for the 21-day dry aged Tomahawk. Wrap up Father’s Day with a sweet treat with choices from warm BOA cookies and ice cream, a classic carrot cake or Collins’ renowned sticky toffee pudding. BOA Steakhouse West Hollywood is located at 9200 Sunset Blvd. For information, visit boasteak.com or call (310)278-2050.

STK honors dads with indulgent experience

Celebrate Father’s Day in style at STK with an indulgent dining experience that any father figure won’t soon forget. The modern steakhouse will feature several decadent specials throughout Father’s Day weekend, including succulent roasted prime rib surf and turf, accompanied by charred baby carrots, pesto, ricotta, and salsa verde. For the fathers looking for a taste of luxury, a wagyu sampler will showcase the finest of cuts: Masami Ranch bone marrow, A5 French dip, Stone Axe top sirloin and Margaret River wagyu. STK Steakhouse is located inside W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills at 930 Hilgard Ave. For information, visit stksteakhouse .com/venues/los-angeles or call (310)659-3535.

SALT grills baby back ribs and more for dad

Enjoy Father’s Day specials at SALT from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. The specials include baby back ribs, Mary’s BBQ half chicken, surf and turf, and delicious sides such as lobster tail, truffles fries and lobster mac and cheese. Limited brunch and dinner menus will also be available. For information, visit saltmdr.com or call (424)289-8223. SALT is located at 13534 Bali Way, Marina Del Rey.

Free lobster roles at Saltie Girl

On June 15-16, Saltie Girl in West Hollywood will be celebrating National Lobster Day by giving away 20 free lobster rolls throughout the weekend, golden ticket-style. Guests who order a lobster roll and receive a plate with a sticker underneath will receive their roll for free. For information, visit saltiegirl.com call (310)734-7296. Saltie Girl is located at 8615 Sunset Blvd.

Sip through Martini Day

National Martini Day is June 19. Restaurants celebrating include Crustacean, with its martini and oyster hour from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Enjoy $10 martinis and $2 oysters. Beverly Bar is offering their Martini Monday menu on June 19, as well, with eight flavored martinis for $12 all day. Plus, they have happy hour food from 2-6 p.m. Prima Donna is serving classic martinis with a side of fries for $15 and a mock martini and fries for $13, 5:30-7 p.m. Videre rooftop is breaking out their new slushie machine to offer frozen espresso martinis all day.

Crustacean is located at 468 N. Bedford Drive. For information, visit crustaceanbh.com or call (310)205-8990. Beverly Bar is located at 434 N. Camden Drive. For information, visit beverlybar.com or call (310)464-1532. Prima Donna is located at 8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City. For information, visit whataprimadonna.com or call (209)364-7543. Videre is located at 6317 Wilshire Blvd. inside the Kimpton Hotel Wilshire. For information, visit viderela.com or call (323)852-6002.

Oktoberfest brunch available for Father’s Day

For Father’s Day, Lustig chef Bernhard Mairinger has created a special Oktoberfest Brunch menu, featuring German pretzels, goulash soup, liverwurst, speck brot or a pan seared pierogi, sausages, schnitzel (veal or Jidori chicken), plus specialties including eisbein, kase spätzle, Iberian pork chop or a chef sized pretzel with speck, obatzta and crispy pork belly. Dessert options are available, too. Enjoy schaumrolle, buchteln, golatsche or pofesen. For aynone who dons their best traditional tracht (lederhosen or a dirndl), the first 10-ounce beer is on the house – but please note that the hat alone is not enough. The Oktoberfest Brunch menu is available on June 16 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. For information, visit lustig-la.com or call (424)501-2005. Lustig is located at 3273 Helms Ave., Culver City.

Sunday Steak night starts at Hideaway on dad’s holiday

On Father’s Day, The Hideaway will launch its weekly Sunday Steak night, featuring steaks ranging in price from $32-95. Highlights include 10-ounce USDA prime ribeye ($34), 6-ounce USDA prime filet mignon ($38) and 14-ounce Maragaret River wagyu New York ($95). For the holiday, the special steaks will be offered all day from 11 a.m. until closing, along with the regular brunch and dinner menus. After Father’s Day, Sunday Steak will be offered each Sunday from 4 p.m. to close. For information, visit thehideawaybeverlyhills.com or call (310)974-8020. The Hideaway Beverly Hills is located at 421 N. Rodeo Drive.

Dad gets exclusive Agents Only meal all weekend

On both Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16, Agents Only will be offering an unforgettable Father’s Day lunch and dinner to celebrate the most important men in our lives. The restaurant will feature a 16-ounce ribeye steak with a chimichurri matcha sauce, topped with lemon roasted sweet peppers paired with a mezcal old fashioned. They will also be offering mezcal and tequila flights, each flight featuring three samplings. The steak special is priced at $65 per person and the flights at $28 per flight, exclusive of tax and service. For information, visit hoteldena.com/ dine-drink/agents-only or call (626)469-8100. Agents Only is located at 303 Cordova St.

Spend Sushi Day at Katana

Look no further than Katana in West Hollywood for National Sushi Day on June 18. Katana redefines the sushi dining experience with its stylish ambiance and inventive menu. Renowned for its robata grill and an extensive selection of sushi, Katana blends the best of Japanese flavors with a touch of Hollywood glamour. Menu items include Katana Roll (fried spicy tuna with avocado spicy tuna, shrimp tempura topped with tuna, yellow tail and spicy mayo), Spider (softshell crab wrapped in soy paper softshell crab and avocado) and Katana’s Robata. Katana is located at 8439 Sunset Blvd. For information, visit katanarobata.com or call (323)650-8585.