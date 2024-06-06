Real TV Awards to be held on June 15

The Critics Choice Association will present the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Saturday, June 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The awards show honors excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Bob Bain and Joey Berlin will serve as executive producers.

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards were launched in 2019 as a large-scale awards platform to give the robust unscripted genre critical attention and support. After last year’s strikes and the COVID precautions the year before, the Critics Choice Association is once again welcoming guests to celebrate the shows and nominees live and in-person.

Blue-ribbon nominating committees made up of CCA members with expertise in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming determine the nominees, and winners are chosen by a vote of the CCA membership.

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards will be livestreamed on CCA’s YouTube, X, and Facebook channels on Saturday, June 15 at 7 p.m. For information, visit criticschoice.com. Fairmont Century Plaza is located at 2025 Avenue of the Stars.