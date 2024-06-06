Q Con cosplays into Plummer Park

Prism Comics, the nonprofit championing LGBTQ+ visibility, diversity and inclusion in comics, graphic novels and popular media, will host the 3rd Annual Q Con, Southern California’s only LGBTQ+ comic convention on Saturday, June 15. Special appearances will include Holly Chou (voice of Jubilee in “X-Men ‘97”) and JP Karliak (the voice of Morph from “X-Men ’97”).

This year, Q Con is expanding to include more comics creators, cosplayers, panels, gaming, photo opportunities and comics portfolio review by comics professionals for aspiring comics creators.

Q Con is free to the public and family-friendly, providing preteens through adults with the opportunity to find a wide variety of comics and graphic novels affirming LGBTQ+ representation at one exciting, colorful event. Q Con will celebrate the amazing diversity of LGBTQ+ comics, games and popular media today and feature creators from indie comics to major publishers. Meet creators, get autographs and sketches and mix with other comics fans. Cosplay is encouraged. Enter the Q Con Costume Contest for fun and prizes.

For free tickets and information, visit qconprism.org. Q Con will be held from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Fiesta Hall in Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Blvd.