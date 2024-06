Bakery-café chain known for its bread bowls, sandwiches and salads, Panera Bread, opened a location at 8400 Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills on Friday, June 21. Staff members gathered for a photo after a busy opening lunch rush. The cafe is open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sundays for dine-in, takeout and delivery.