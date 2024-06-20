New art display comes with its own ‘Entourage’

The MAK Center’s “Entourage” will present the work of contemporary architects who confront and expand the ways bodies serve as units of measure for architecture. The exhibition, opening June 22 at Schindler House, centers research-based practices and projects across multiple sites: in people drawn by architects, within the political space of restrooms and through the commercial fixtures of our daily lives.

Curated by MAK Center Director Jia Yi Gu, the exhibition presents works by MOS (Michael Meredith and Hilary Sample), Your Restroom is a Battleground (Matilde Cassani, Ignacio G. Galán, Iván L. Munuera and Joel Sanders) and Strat Coffman in the Schindler House, an early modernist experiment that married the body to the natural environment. By centering new definitions in bodily rights, experiences and forms, the exhibition brings contemporary practices working on the architectural governance of the body into conversation with early modernist ideas at the Schindler House.

For information about the exhibition, visit makcenter.org/exhibitions/entourage. “Entourage” will be on display through Sept. 15. Schindler House is located at 835 N. Kings Road.