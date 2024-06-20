Madame Tussauds to add rooftop restaurant

Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds Hollywood is set to open the latest addition to its famed attraction – The Hollywood Rooftop Bar and Restaurant. This new Hollywood hideout, opening Aug. 2, is the first-of-its-kind “celebrity” dining experience, offering guests an unparalleled opportunity to dine amongst its famed waxed stars. Perched high above the world-renowned Walk of Fame in Hollywood, it stands out as one of the few rooftop dining destinations in Los Angeles where visitors can enjoy a timeless Hollywood VIP experience and live out their A-list fantasy.

Guests will be whisked to the restaurant in a VIP elevator, where they will get a taste of Old Hollywood glamour with a modern vibe. The restaurant will offer a crowd-pleasing and sustainable menu created by Shirlie Belloso that caters to a wide range of tastes in keeping with the artistry and excitement synonymous with Madame Tussauds. From classic American favorites to international delights, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The beverage offerings will no doubt bring postable social moments with fun movie references and go-beyond tasty cocktails to also non-alcoholic and kid beverages. Whether one is looking for a casual lunch with Leo, a family dinner with Zendaya, or a fun night out with friends, The Hollywood Rooftop Bar and Restaurant is the place to go.

“When you look at the menu, you’ll notice many of the same popular, high-quality ingredients used in different dishes,” Belloso said. “This is because our kitchen operates with efficiency and sustainability in mind, aiming to reduce waste by keeping things simple, quick and fresh while adding diverse flavors to our dishes.”

Join Madame Tussauds Hollywood for an unforgettable dining experience that combines the magic of the stars with the thrill of rooftop dining. Fans are encouraged to plan their visit to the star-studded Hollywood Rooftop Bar and Restaurant experience at hollywoodrooftopbar.com. Madame Tussauds Hollywood is located at 6933 Hollywood Blvd. For information and the museum, visit madametussauds.com/hollywood.