Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs celebrates summer

The city of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs announced the launch of DCA’s neighborhood arts centers and cultural centers, performing arts centers and center partners’ summer arts programming and events, offering a diverse range of opportunities to explore creativity and develop new skills. Designed to support a wide array of interests and age groups, DCA’s programs provide an enriching environment for everyone to flourish.

DCA’s marketing, development, design and digital research division has produced the 2024 “Summer Fun Guide,” which features hundreds of food, art, music, dance, film and craft festivals happening from May-September in every corner of Southern California.

Many local events happening across the L.A. area can be found in the guide. The Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery is hosting the annual city of Los Angeles Independent Master Artist Project exhibition open until July 20. DCA and Grand Performances will premiere the works of literary and performing artists on June 21 at California Plaza in downtown L.A. The artists are Jay Carlon, Gina Loring, Sehba Sarwar, Chris Wabich, Dorian Wood, Jane Brucker, Mariah Garnett, Janna Ireland, Debra Scacco and Bari Ziperstein.

California Plaza is located at 350 S. Grand Ave.

For information, visit grandperformances.org/events/cola.

The guide also includes summer-long programs for L.A. children. Canoga Park Youth Arts Center will host the Summer Art and Music Camp, for children ages 3-17. The center offers campers the opportunity to explore an array of art and music classes this summer. Sessions include wearable arts, dance, percussion and painting. The camp runs from June 17-August 10. For information, visit bit.ly/cpyac24.

Canoga Park Youth Arts Center is located at 7222 Remmet Ave.

The 2024 “Summer Fun Guide” is available for download at culture.lacity.gov/programs-and-initiatives/dca-publications.