Local arts and culture bubble up at TARFEST

Celebrate the 21st anniversary of TARFEST on Saturday, June 15, from 2-8 p.m. at Pan Pacific Park, 7600 Beverly Blvd. The one-day festival is produced by the nonprofit arts organization LAUNCH LA and is free for all ages.

The Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce is holding the annual TARFEST luncheon on Wednesday, June 12, at 11:30 a.m. on the Smidt Welcome Plaza at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd. The luncheon honors arts in the Miracle Mile and celebrates TARFEST, the longest-running community festival in the area. Speakers include representatives from LACMA and the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum; Amy Homa, of the Academy Museum; Lisa Barnet, of Holocaust Museum Los Angeles; Ned Racine, of Metro; Eric Calhoun, director of Pan Pacific Park; and James Panozzo, founder of TARFEST and Launch LA. Tickets to the luncheon are $25 for chamber members, $35 for non-members. RSVP required by June 11 by visiting miraclemilechamber.org.

TARFEST will celebrate L.A.’s cultural diversity with musical performances by Mariachi Quinto Sol, KCRW DJ Novena Carmel and the premier reggae and afrobeat party BOOMYARD presented by Delicious Vinyl Island. BOOMYARD will feature Jamaican DJ Mysta Crooks followed by South Florida-born Belizean-Haitian multi-genre artist Kaylan Arnold blending reggae, jazz and hip-hop. The headliner, Jamaican artist BLVK H3RO (pronounced Black Hero), will perform modern reggae sound blending dancehall and afrobeats with soul and R&B.

Free art-making and cultural activities will be held by the Korean Cultural Center, Japan Foundation, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Holocaust Museum L.A. and Gloria Molina Grand Park. KP Projects Gallery will host a live painting salon with local artists. Artisan booths curated by Runway Boutique will feature handcrafted jewelry, specialty goods and artisanal wares for purchase. Food trucks will offer meals and beverages for purchase and Bar Nuda will serve mocktails. Television City Studio’s Kids Creativity Lab will offer face painters, balloon artists and other surprises.

“TARFEST has been part of the L.A. community for over 20 years, remaining an annual free event through massive changes that have transformed the city and our neighborhood,” LAUNCH LA and TARFEST founder James Panozzo said. “This festival is about holding a mirror to our large, diverse community and honoring what’s best about our city in the creative core of Los Angeles.”

Admission to TARFEST is free. For information, visit tarfest.com.