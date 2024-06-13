LAUSD launches nine new agreements with local cities

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced new education compacts with local governments with the intent to increase coordination and provide greater resources to students and families. The education compacts will align resources and implement innovative programs to equip LAUSD students with the tools they need to be ready for the world. The district’s 2022-26 Strategic Plan calls for the establishment of at least 12 education compacts by 2026, with LAUSD on pace to meet and surpass the goal ahead of that date.

“LAUSD is uniquely positioned to partner with leaders at all levels of government due to our large footprint spanning 710 square miles across 25 different cities and unincorporated parts of Los Angeles County,” LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. “A special thank you to Mayor [Karen] Bass and the entire Los Angeles City Council for your support and ongoing commitment to the students and families across Los Angeles. Our community will benefit greatly from these partnerships.”

“It is imperative that we act to make our schools safer, which is why Superintendent Carvalho and I are signing this agreement,” Bass said. “This compact will coordinate increased safety measures, educate on the dangers of substance abuse, support unhoused students and ensure that students and families feel safe and are safe.”

The commitments in each of the education compacts represent a shared goal of improving educational opportunities and enriching the lives of children and families. To date, LAUSD has established education compacts with the cities of Los Angeles and West Hollywood, as well as Bell, Cudahy, Huntington Park, Maywood, San Fernando, Vernon and Carson.

Having now established a partnership with Los Angeles and the other eight cities, the district has strengthened collaboration in areas representing 87% of the student population. An overwhelming majority of school communities will have greater opportunities and resources. LAUSD will continue discussions with other local municipalities over the coming year with the goal of establishing partnerships across every jurisdiction within LAUSD boundaries.

For information, visit lausd.org.