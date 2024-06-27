L.A. County Library encourages reading in summer book challenge

L.A. County Library’s annual Summer Discovery Program is in full swing until Aug. 11. This summer, readers of all ages are already diving into a celebration of reading and exploration. Participants are logging books, completing fun activities, earning badges and getting a chance to win exciting prizes.

So far, over 13,500 books have been logged, bringing the library closer to its community goal of 50,000 books this summer. Whether registered as an individual or a family, participants are finding the process simple and fun.

Participants can register for L.A. County Library’s Summer Discovery Program online or in person at any L.A. County Library location.

Read books and complete activities to complete the challenge and earn a chance to win prizes.

“We are seeing incredible enthusiasm for this year’s Summer Discovery Program,” L.A. County Library Director Skye Patrick said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together, celebrate the joy of reading and engage in fun, educational activities throughout the summer. We want everyone to know that it’s not too late to join the fun.”

This year, L.A. County Library is offering some fantastic prizes, including tickets to Raging Waters water park in San Dimas. Readers of any age who complete the challenge early, by July 20, will have the chance to win a four-pack of tickets to be used during the summer season. Other prize opportunities include circus tickets to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Target gift cards, and Kindle Fire tablets. Plus, kids and teens get a free book just for completing the program.

In addition to the reading challenge, most of L.A. County Library’s 85 locations are putting on special programs for all ages throughout the summer months. More information on programs is available at the library’s event calendar, which can be filtered by age or location.

To join the Summer Discovery Program, visit lacountylibrary.org /summer-discovery.