Jazz lovers won’t want to miss a performance by Sharon Marie Cline on Friday, June 28, from 6-8 p.m. on the museum’s Smidt Welcome Plaza. Internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist Cline, also known as “the Divine Ms. Cline,” has become one of Southern California’s most sought-after live performers. Her music blends many styles and influences to create an expression that is exciting, sexy, fun, mesmerizing and uniquely her own. Admission to Jazz at LACMA is free. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.