Holocaust survivor talk

Holocaust Museum L.A. is holding a “Virtual Sunday Survivor Talk” with Dr. Raul Artal-Mittelmark on Sunday, June 30, at 3 p.m. Artal-Mittelmark was born in a Nazi concentration camp in Transnistria, a region in Eastern Europe, and spent his early years there. His experience of being born during the Holocaust inspired him to become an OB-GYN. RSVP requested. holocaustmuseumla.org.