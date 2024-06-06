June 6, 2024

Hollywood PAL empowers girls with positive self-esteem

Young participants learned about skincare and makeup application during the Hollywood PAL’s empowerment workshop. (photo courtesy of the Hollywood Police Activities League)

The Hollywood Police Activities League held a Girls Empowerment Workshop on May 25 and welcomed 38 young ladies, accompanied by 20 dedicated moms, for an inspiring day of empowerment, self-care and community connection.

The workshop featured a session on skincare and makeup application. Participants learned invaluable tips and techniques, boosting their confidence and self-esteem. A special highlight of the event was the contributions from Hollywood PAL’s partners. Simplehuman donated high-quality mirrors, and Coco’s Angels and Guardians of Love provided makeup products. Each girl received a set of brushes, sponges, liners and glosses along with a mirror to take home. For information, visit hollywoodpal.org.





