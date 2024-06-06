Hollywood goes to the ‘Fringe’ for 14th year

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is celebrating its 14th year by bringing live theater to Los Angeles with an incredible lineup of nearly 400 unique shows. Each of the contributing artists brings their personal experience and expertise to a wide range of productions, spanning comedy, drama, musicals and clowning.

Ever dedicated to fostering creativity and the live theater scene in Los Angeles, the Hollywood Fringe Festival presents an impressively wide range of performances, at an accessible price. Tickets to Hollywood Fringe Festival productions range from free to $15 per ticket on average, with options available both in-person in Hollywood and digitally via livestream.

From past HFF Award Winner Amber Ruffin’s “Bigfoot! The Musical” to the immersive workout and theater experience “TRYY: An Immersive Theatrical Fitness Experience,” the festival offers innovative works that bring audiences to rolling laughter and tears.

HFF demonstrates its unwavering commitment to diverse and accessible theater through a host of initiatives, including the Fringe Scholarship Program, which awarded 10 scholarships for the 2024 festival to first-time producers who contribute to the ethnic, cultural, racial, disability, D/deaf, and intersectional LGBTQIA+ diversity of the Fringe community. Among the recipients, highly-anticipated shows include the comedic solo-ish show “Habla y Te Salvas: Stories of a No Sabo Kid & His Guayaco Dad,” “Silhouettes of Scarlet: A Hip-Hop Musical,” a musical spectacle of the Black queer experience, the undeniably funny “Woody Fu: One-Man John Wick and Handala,” a timely piece about Palestinian joy and culture.

HFF additionally rewarded 24 recipients the 2024 Artist Fund, an initiative created to support micro-commissioned works by local low-income artists for the 2024 festival. Artist fund shows include the “hot clown mess of healing” Emma Estrada Seeks Estardum, “Final Girl: The Musical,” inspired by true events, and “Queen Bee,” which reimagines “Lord of the Flies” from the female gaze.

Past Hollywood Fringe award winners prove that the HFF community encourages creation well beyond their debut. Returning award winners with new shows include the comedic political satire “Recolonizers,” Late Night Comedy Show “Revolution with Ramón” and from multi-award-winning playwright Maddox Pennington “A Third Space: The Trans Conversation Project.”

These projects only scratch the surface. With magic in “Untitled Psychic Buster Project,” escapism from “Medicine Woman” and the secret location in “The Complaints Dept.,” the Hollywood Fringe Festival displays the wide range of possibilities when it comes to live performance. Folk-pop singer-songwriter Hope Levy will perform “The Connie Converse Universe” for six shows during the festival.

In addition to the myriad of world premiere shows, the festival offers plenty of additional programming at their brand new Fringe Central festival hub, including an in-person box office and merch shop, special Fringe Cabaret events, Discover Fringe Arts Industry events, mixers and a complimentary busking program for participants.

Running from June 13-30, the HFF will feature hundreds of shows and thousands of in-person performances at venues across Hollywood, meaning thousands of chances to experience live theater for yourself. Tickets, locations and information can be found at hollywoodfringe.org.