Help name the Natural History Museum’s new dinosaur

The green dinosaur fossil that will serve as a focal point of Natural History Museum Commons – the museum’s new wing opening this fall – needs a new permanent name, and the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County are asking the public for help.

The long-necked dinosaur’s unusual bone coloring is due to infilling by the green mineral celadonite during the fossilization process. Now known simply as the “Green Dinosaur,” the fossil will be renamed via an online public poll, asking users to select from five names that were selected by NHMLAC staff.

After being excavated from what was a riverbed 150 million years ago during the late Jurassic period, the green bones were recently packed in multiple crates and trucked to Ontario, Canada, for armature and “mount” fabrication. When NHM Commons opens this fall, the colossal skeleton – which is technically a composite of several specimens belonging to a new Diplodocus-like species that will be scientifically named in the future – will be the first green dinosaur skeleton to ever be mounted for public display.

The five names to vote on are:

Gnatalie: A nod to the quarry where the bones of the dinosaur were found and the pesky gnats that were present and nipped at the scientists, students and community members who participated in the excavation.

Sage: It’s green and an iconic L.A. native plant that is also grown in NHM’s Nature Gardens.

Verdi: A derivative of the Latin word for green with many variations that represent multiple languages and cultures.

Esme: Short for Esmerelda, which is Spanish for emerald and means esteemed and loved in French and Persian cultures.

Olive: Olives are green, and the olive tree symbolizes peace, joy and strength in many cultures.

To vote, visit bit.ly/newgreendino. Participants can vote until June 20.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County is located at 900 Exposition Blvd.