Grove to get new restaurant

This fall, popular Venice Beach steakhouse American Beauty will debut a new location at The Grove. Located at 189 The Grove Drive in the former Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill space, the restaurant will build upon the foundation established in Venice, underscoring American Beauty’s evolution since its opening.

Partners Paul Hibler and Jeff Goodman of American Gonzo Food Corp and Bruce Horwitz of The Tasting Kitchen introduced the restaurant in 2019 with a vision to reimagine the classic American steakhouse as a high-low experience for a new audience. Over the years, it’s become a fixture in the community, renowned for both its impeccable steaks including prime and dry-aged cuts from Santa Carota, Creekstone Farms and Flannery Beef, and comprehensive selection of vegetable-forward plates and pristine seafood. Chefs Elisha Ben-Haim and Evan Hickey’s menu is an expression of locale with dishes that showcase their reverence for regionally-sourced produce and ingredients.

American Beauty’s restaurant within a restaurant, The Win~Dow, has played an equally important role in the steakhouse’s trajectory. Initially introduced as a lunchtime staple for quintessential smashburgers and fries, The Win~Dow is now beloved as a standalone concept with four restaurants and more on the horizon.

For American Beauty at The Grove, the team expands the culinary program with plans to introduce weekday lunch and weekend brunch, in addition to new and special offerings specific to the Mid-City restaurant. A full bar program will include a substantial wine list with new additions to American Beauty Venice’s existing 200-bottle portfolio.

American Gonzo collaborated with the award-winning and internationally-renowned Frederick Fisher and Partners for the design of the 6,500 square-foot restaurant and adjacent 2,000-square foot wrap-around patio. The 2024 recipient of the AIA California Firm Award, the Los Angeles-based company is committed to helping people, communities and organizations around the world achieve their goals and amplify their passions. FF&P finds inspiration in a wide range of historical and cultural references, context and community, rigorous research, functionality and sustainability. They are renowned for cultivating and enriching cultural, learning, living and working spaces at all scales, including their celebrated work for the Natural History Museum of LA County’s 2024 expansion that will open to the public soon.

The bones of the existing structure, located on the far west side of The Grove, were reimagined to reveal American Beauty’s evolution, as well as its origin story. Like the Venice Beach restaurant, a horseshoe bar will be a focal point within the space which will also include options for private and semi-private parties. The south side of the restaurant will feature American Beauty’s companion, The Win~Dow, which will operate continuously throughout lunch and dinner services, 7 days a week.

American Beauty at The Grove is anticipated to open in late fall 2024 in advance of the holiday shopping season. For information, visit americanbeauty.la.