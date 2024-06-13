Grove events take away June gloom

Summer is here at The Grove starting with Pride Bingo on June 13, featuring food, drinks, live music, bingo and luxury prizes. Bingo tickets are $55. The Dad Core Father’s Day event takes dad style to the next level at Michael Kors. It’s the perfect chance to find the perfect gift for the man who’s mastered dad style. Enjoy 25% off all men’s styles at Michael Kors for a limited time. The Outset’s pop-up is open through June 19. The Outset is Scarlett Johansson’s popular skincare brand. Discover the brand’s 3-step regimen and other healthy-skin products at the pop-up.

For information, visit thegrovela.com. The Grove is located at 189 The Grove Drive.