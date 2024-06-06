Gilmore Heritage Auto Show rolls into the Farmers Market

Engines are revving for the 28th annual Gilmore Heritage Auto Show on Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Original Farmers Market.

This year’s theme, “Original Classics,” pays homage to the timeless American vehicles that are intertwined with the history of the market, corner of Third and Fairfax. Nearly 70 American classics will be on display, from iconic models like the Ford Model T to luxurious Cadillacs. Guests can see cars from many different eras, including a striking 1955 blue Buick Convertible 46C and the cool 1970 Plymouth Barracuda “Highway Star,” from the Petersen Automotive Museum. Pack up the family and cruise over to Third and Fairfax for a celebration of automotive history.

The show also coincides with the market’s “90 Days of Summer” celebration, which includes three months of fun events highlighting the market’s 90th anniversary. Follow @farmersmarketla on Instagram and Facebook all summer for information on the festivities.

Admission is free to the Gilmore Heritage Auto Show. Ninety minutes of free parking is available with merchant purchase validation. The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, visit farmersmarketla.com/events/gilmore-heritage-auto-show.