Film star Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Donald Sutherland was not Hollywood’s definition of a typical movie star when he burst onto the scene, but the mustached actor reshaped what it meant to be a leading man and helped define the 1970s. On June 20, he died at the age of 88.

Born in New Brunswick, Canada, Sutherland got his first taste of the media world as a local radio news correspondent at just 14 years old. After getting bit by the acting bug at Victoria University in Toronto, he abandoned a potential career in engineering to study at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in 1957.

After several roles in repertory theater, Sutherland got steady work in British film and television – appearing in the Christopher Lee horror film “Castle of the Living Dead” and alongside Tallulah Bankhead in the camp classic “Die! Die! My Darling!” He also guest starred in “The Avengers” and the Roger Moore series “The Saint.”

It was when film producers watched a rough cut of his episode of “The Saint,” looking to cast Moore in a potential project, that he was offered a role in “The Dirty Dozen.” The film, which also starred Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson and John Cassavetes, was a massive hit and changed the course of Sutherland’s life. He moved to Hollywood and quickly became in demand.

War-themed comedies “MASH” and “Kelly’s Heroes” came next, followed by the Jane Fonda vehicle “Klute,” in which he played the titular character. He began a relationship with Fonda and became entrenched in the anti-Vietnam War effort. Together, they produced the documentary “F.T.A.” (Free the Army) in 1972 – which was shot in the Pacific Rim, featured celebrity performances for the troops and included interviews with active-duty American soldiers voicing their opposition to the war. His activities landed him on the NSA’s watchlist from 1971-73.

Sutherland appeared in several quintessential 1970s films, including the thriller “Don’t Look Now” with Julie Christie – which earned him a BAFTA nomination – and the beloved remake of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” He took a supporting role in “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” which became one of the highest grossing comedies up to that point.

In 1980, he played the lead role of a grieving father in Robert Redford’s directorial debut, “Ordinary People.” The film won the Best Picture Academy Award, and Sutherland was controversially the only member of the primary cast – which also included Timothy Hutton and Mary Tyler Moore – to not receive an Oscar nomination. In 2017, the Academy recognized the actor with an honorary award.

Well-established as a serious actor, as well as a movie star, Sutherland stayed in the spotlight for the rest of his life. Some of his most significant later movies included “Eye of the Needle,” “JFK,” “Six Degrees of Separation,” “Disclosure,” “Space Cowboys,” “The Italian Job,” “Cold Mountain,” “Horrible Bosses” and “The Hunger Games” series. He also was seen frequently on television, including regular roles in “Dirty Sexy Money” and “The Undoing” and an Emmy-winning turn in the HBO television film “Path to War.” He racked up nearly 200 credits over his career.

Sutherland stayed politically active in his adoptive country into his later years, blogging on The Huffington Post in support of Barack Obama during the 2008 U.S. presidential election. He maintained a residence in Quebec, as well, and was honored as a Companion of the Order of Canada.

Sutherland married three times, including to Shirley Douglas, with whom he had twins Rachel and Kiefer. The latter would go on to become an established actor in his own right, becoming a member of the legendary 1980s Brat Pack, appearing in films like “A Few Good Men” and starring on the series “24.” In 1972, the elder Sutherland married Francine Racette, with whom he had three sons.

Sutherland died after a long illness on June 20. He is survived by Racette and his five children. For his contributions to motion pictures, Sutherland received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 26, 2011, adjacent to the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel at 7024 Hollywood Blvd. and next to his son Kiefer’s star. Flowers will be placed on his star on the afternoon of June 20 in his memory.