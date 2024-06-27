Festival Beverly Hills returns with new location

Festival Beverly Hills is set to make a summertime comeback on Sunday, July 21, from 12-6 p.m. The festival will relocate from the Farmers’ Market to the scenic Beverly Gardens Park, located at 9439 Santa Monica Blvd. Presented in collaboration with the city’s Community Services Department and Arts and Culture Commission, the Farhang Foundation and the Consulates of Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, Senegal and Trinidad and Tobago, this year’s Festival Beverly Hills promises to be a vibrant showcase of over thirteen diverse cultures.

Attendees can look forward to a rich tapestry of cultural experiences, including captivating dance and musical performances, engaging storytelling with puppetry and poetry, interactive cultural arts and crafts activities, enlightening Japanese tea ceremonies, a curated record and book pop-up offering global music and literary works and a delightful array of food trucks serving up flavors from around the world.

“Following the successful launch of Festival Beverly Hills last year at the Farmers’ Market, we are looking forward to being able to accommodate even more participants and community members by moving it to our iconic Beverly Gardens Parks,” Mayor Lester Friedman said. “It’s imperative we continue to be a city that celebrates all cultures across the globe through immersive presentations, dance, food and more.”

The festival lineup includes: Lazaro Arvizu and Danza Azteca presenting traditional drum circle and dance performances; Kooban Ensemble led by Vandad Massahzadeh, taking attendees on an Iranian musical journey; Klezmer Juice, under the direction of Gustavo Bulgach, offering a fresh take on Jewish soul music; Lily Henley, singer, fiddler and songwriter, enchanting audiences with Sephardic Jewish ballads; Dance duo Carlos Rauda and Hazel Pineda showcasing Salvadorianinspired dance routines; and Changui Majadero, bringing an infectiously danceable modern take on the Afro-Cuban musical tradition of changui to the stage.

In addition, an arts and crafts activity area and gourmet food trucks will provide experiences in taste and tradition represented by an array of cultures.

Don’t miss the exciting opportunity to immerse yourself in a cultural extravaganza at Festival Beverly Hills in Beverly Gardens Park.

For information, visit beverlyhills.org/csevents.