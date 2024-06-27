The legendary Engelbert Humperdinck brings “The Last Waltz Tour” to the Saban Theatre on Saturday, June 29, at 8 p.m. In a career spanning more than 50 years, Humperdinck has generated sales of more than 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum recordings. He has also received four Grammy nominations and a Golden Globe Award, as well as stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame and Leicester Walk of Fame. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $58. 8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.