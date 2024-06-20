Dance DTLA kicks off June 21

The Music Center’s Dance DTLA series returns this summer for an unforgettable 20th season of dancing under the stars on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center. Join the thousands who love to learn new dance styles with free, easy-to-follow beginner dance lessons by top Los Angeles dance artists and instructors. Then hit the dance floor to practice new moves, keep the vibe going and dance the night away to live DJ sets – absolutely no dance experience necessary.

Celebrating its milestone year, The Music Center’s Dance DTLA will turn up the volume on eight Friday nights, June 21-Aug. 16 from 7-11 p.m., with Angelenos’ most favorite dance genres from the program’s two decades: Bollywood, Colombian cumbia, disco, hip-hop, line dance, reggaeton, salsa and samba. Each Friday night party finishes with a surprise dance genre lesson – a finale “extrava-dance-za.”

Food and beverages will be available for purchase onsite. No outside alcohol is permitted. The season of free Dance DTLA performances will be capped off by a special ticketed party to celebrate both the 20th year of The Music Center’s hallmark summer program and the organization’s 60th year. This fundraising event, The Music Center’s Dance DTLA Birthday Bash, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24, on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center and will feature three hours of some of the most popular music and dance genres of The Music Center’s Dance DTLA over the past two decades along with special surprises. More details about the event will be announced soon.

Jerry Moss Plaza is located at 135 N. Grand Ave. For information, visit musiccenter.org/dancedtla.