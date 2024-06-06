Conference puts spotlight on producers

The Produced By Conference presented by the Producers Guild of America on June 8 will include news making moments during panels that range in topics from the current conversations around AI in production to the State and Future of Producing as it applies to both indie and studio productions, as well as conversations with showrunners from some of the most notable and acclaimed television series hitting home screens.

Panelists encompass some of the top names in entertainment today, including Emmy Award winners Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky (“Hacks”), Emmy Award-winner Howard Gordon (“Accused”), Emmy Award nominees J.T. Rogers and Alan Poul (“Tokyo Vice”), Emmy Award nominee Jeff Schaffer (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Emmy Award-nominee John Wilson (“How to With John Wilson”), PGA presidents Stephanie Allain (owner, Homegrown Pictures) and Donald De Line (president, De Line Pictures), Lynette Howell Taylor (“A Star is Born,” “Blue Valentine”), Charles Roven (“Oppenheimer,” “The Dark Knight Trilogy”), Greg Berlanti (founder, Berlanti Productions), Jonathan Wang (“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Legend of Ochi”) and Lori McCreary (CEO, Revelations Entertainment).

The event will be held on the Fox Studio Lot, located at 10201 W. Pico Blvd. For information, visit producedbyconference.com.