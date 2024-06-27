Cher leaves Abbey moonstruck

Cher was among the guests at the star-studded The Abbey Food and Bar relaunch party June 20, marking the West Hollywood establishment’s recent purchase by Tristan Schukraft (right). Also attending were artists like, from left, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Law Roach and Saweetie, as well as Jean Smart, Lance Bass, Bruce Vilanch, Adam Havener and Candis Cayne. Attendees were treated to special performances and complimentary servings of Cher’s gelato brand Cherlato. The Abbey is located at 692 N. Robertson Blvd. and is open from 11-2 a.m. on weekdays, and 10-2 a.m. on weekends. For information, visit theabbeyweho.com.