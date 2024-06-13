Center for Early Education salutes the graduating class of 2024

The Center for Early Education celebrated the class of 2024 during a graduation ceremony on June 9.

The sixth-grade class staged a production of its graduation play, which celebrated the students’ unique talents and honored their years at the school, which is located at 563 N. Alfred St. in West Hollywood. The graduation play is a longstanding tradition at the campus.

The Center for Early Education is offering Summer at The Center, a program starting on Monday, June 17, that includes Camp Adventure day camps and Camp SHAKE sports camps. All rising kindergarten through eighth grade students can enjoy camps at CEE focused on the arts, science, academics, design and technology. Camp SHAKE returns to CEE with its popular basketball and sports and games camps. Registration is open at centerforearlyeducation.org/summer.

The Center for Early Education, a socio-economically and culturally diverse independent school for students of toddler age through 6th grade, strives to graduate students who are joyful and resilient, lifelong learners. The center embraces a philosophy of education that combines a nurturing, inclusive learning environment with an increasingly challenging academic program that addresses the developmental needs of each child.

For information, visit centerforearlyeducation.org.