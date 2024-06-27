Beverly Press picks up three honors at SoCal Journalism Awards

At the Los Angeles Press Club’s 66th annual Southern California Journalism Awards on June 23, the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News went three for three, placing in each category for which it was nominated.

Rance Collins won the award for Best Film Commentary/Analysis, while Edwin Folven took second place for Best News Photo and Karen Villalpando placed third for Best Criticism of Food/Culture. The event was held at the historic Biltmore Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. Special honorees included Stephen A. Smith, Evan Gershkovich, Amanda Salas, Mickey H. Osterreicher and Jane Seymour.

The newspaper is also up for five honors at the California Journalism Awards, presented by CNPA. The ceremony will be held July 13 at the Sheraton Universal Hotel.