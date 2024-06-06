Beverly Hills Municipal League hosts town hall

The Municipal League of Beverly Hills will present a town hall and general membership meeting featuring City Councilman Craig A. Corman, BHPD Chief Mark G. Stainbrook and Beverly Hills Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy on Wednesday, June 12, at 7 p.m. at the Roxbury Park Community Center’s multipurpose suite.

“We are pleased to welcome our guest speakers, whose collective responsibilities comprise core areas of importance in maintaining our residential quality of life, excellence and prosperity in Beverly Hills,” said Thomas A. White, chairman of the Municipal League.

The Municipal League of Beverly Hills was formed in 1962 by two community leaders as a nonprofit citywide residents’ association dedicated to good government, residential quality of life and excellence in the public schools. The league’s membership will elect its board of governors at the meeting.

The event is free and open to all residents and the public. Refreshments will be served.

The Roxbury Park Community Center is located 471 S. Roxbury Drive.

For information, visit munileaguebh.org.