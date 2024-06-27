June 26, 2024

Beverly Hills chamber

Join the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce for its “Get to Know Your Chamber” event on Tuesday, July 2, from 8:15-10 a.m. at the chamber office. The meeting for prospective and new members will outline benefits and connect them with chamber staff. Learn about marketing opportunities and special events. Admission is free. 9400 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Second Floor. members.beverlyhillschamber.com.





Previous Post
Activists mark two years since Roe v. Wade was overturned
Next Post
‘Rollercoaster’




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize