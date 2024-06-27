Join the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce for its “Get to Know Your Chamber” event on Tuesday, July 2, from 8:15-10 a.m. at the chamber office. The meeting for prospective and new members will outline benefits and connect them with chamber staff. Learn about marketing opportunities and special events. Admission is free. 9400 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Second Floor. members.beverlyhillschamber.com.