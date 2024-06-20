Beverly Hills celebrates 29th annual Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance

Fathers, families and car lovers filled the world’s most iconic street at the 29th Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance, sponsored by O’Gara Coach, on Sunday, June 16. Nearly 50,000 people turned out to enjoy the popular free Father’s Day event in Beverly Hills.

“Celebrating dads and families with a free, world-class car show is what makes this day so special,” Concours d’Elegance founder Bruce Meyer said. “We raised the bar with extraordinary cars and fun for everyone thanks to the car owners and our amazing sponsors. It’s a joy to watch our community enjoy the show.”

“Having a car show of this caliber on Beverly Hills’ famed Rodeo Drive is unlike anything else in Southern California. Nothing beats the cars and the scenery, and I love that it brings the community together to celebrate Father’s Day,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman said.

Event attendees enjoyed an upclose look at some of the world’s most unique and iconic vehicles, ranging from a 1914 Mercer Type 35-J Raceabout to a 1961 Chevrolet Impala lowrider to a 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Coupe.

Legendary comedian and renowned car collector Jay Leno, who arrived in his McLaren P1, joined Meyer, Friedman and Rodeo Drive Committee President Kay Monica Rose for the on-stage awards presentation. Phillip Sarofim was awarded “Best in Show” for his No. 79 Interscope Racing 1979 Porsche 935, while Aaron Weiss’ 1931 Cadillac Sport Phaeton won the “Mayor’s Award: Most Elegant.” A 1967 Bizzarrini 5300 Strada owned by Michael Kerns took home the “Beverly Hills Blockbuster Award: Most Eye Appeal.” A complete list of award winners can be found below.

“I’m around cars every day, so seeing this magical street lined with jaw-dropping supercars brings a smile to my face,” Monica Rose said. “I’m already looking forward to next year.”

The day featured a chance to see 13 new luxury models in the O’Gara Beverly Hills display, including a first look at the new Aston Martin Vantage and McLaren Artura Spider. In addition, the upcoming Netflix Film “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” streaming July 3, hosted an interactive display that offered a chance to “cop the look,” become Axel Foley and take home a custom photo with the iconic blue 1970 Chevy Nova in a singing Father’s Day card, while the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix display boasted two 2024 F1 show cars alongside race-themed props for fan photo opportunities.

Auto Vault Storage, Lucid Motors, Ferrari of Beverly Hills, RM Sotheby’s and Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills also hosted displays, while longtime event sponsors GEARYS and Two Rodeo offered nearby shopping opportunities. Proceeds from the event directly benefit the community, as Meyer and Friedman presented $7,500 checks to the Beverly Hills Police Officers Association and Beverly Hills Firefighters’ Association, nonprofit charities raising funds for first responders and their families.

Award winners:

“Best of Show” – Phillip Sarofim, 1979 Porsche 935/No. 79 Interscope Racing.

“Chairman’s Award” – Mel Matsurra, 1955 Ferrari 750 Monza.

“Mayor’s Award: Most Elegant” – Aaron Weiss, 1931 Cadillac Sport Phaeton.

“Icon Award: Timeless Classic” – Matt Guirguis, 1938 Bugatti Type 57 Roadster.

“Beverly Hills Blockbuster: Most Eye Appeal” – Michael Kerns, 1967 Bizziarrini 5300 Strada.

“Rodeo Drive Award: Most Stylish” – John D’Agostino, 1941 Cadillac “Gable II.”

“Police Chief’s Award: Life in the Fast Lane” – Matt Katz, 2008 Koenigsegg CCXR.

“Fire Chief’s Award: ‘Smokin’ Haute Classic’” – Logan McJilton, Hypersociety, 2019 McLaren Senna GTR.

“Rodeo Drive Award: Most Fashionable” – Richard Davis, 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz.

“Carroll Shelby Award: Most Sporting” – Cole Hennessey, 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Coupe.

“Steve McQueen Award: Classic Sports Car” – Bryant Kreadon, 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4.

“Most Passionate Enthusiast” – Andrew Labi.

For information, visit rodeodrive-bh.com/events/concours-delegance-2024.