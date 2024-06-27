Enjoy a concert with mezzo-soprano Argenta Walther on Saturday, June 29, from 7-8 p.m. at the Craft in America Center. Walther is a dedicated singer of music ranging from the sacred medieval to modern experimental. She is a founder of the contemporary vocal group Accordant Commons, and is a directing member of Ensemble Vocatrix, a group dedicated to the music of Hildegard von Bingen. 8415 W. Third St. Reservations requested by emailing [email protected].