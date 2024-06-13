Academy Museum honors ‘Anita,’ a ‘Reservoir Dog’ and an emerging artist

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will hold its annual fundraising gala on Oct. 19. The Academy Museum Gala will celebrate the acclaimed museum’s third anniversary and will honor Academy Award-nominated actor Paul Mescal; Academy Award-winning actress, singer and dancer Rita Moreno; and two-time Academy Award-winning and six-time Academy Award-nominated writer and director Quentin Tarantino.

The evening will help raise vital funds to support museum exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming, including screenings, K–12 programs and access initiatives in service of the public and the local community of Los Angeles. Supported by Rolex, the official watch partner and founding supporter of the Academy Museum, the gala is being co-chaired by Academy Museum Trustee, physician, producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur Dr. Eric Esrailian; Academy Award-nominated actress, producer, director and activist Salma Hayek Pinault; Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman; Academy Museum Trustee and actress, director, producer and activist Eva Longoria; and Academy Museum Founding Supporter, Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award winner and actor, filmmaker and studio founder Tyler Perry.

“The Academy Museum Gala celebrates the power, global impact, and indelible importance of cinema, and I am thrilled we can gather for a fourth year and honor these three amazing artists – Rita Moreno, Quentin Tarantino and Paul Mescal – whose groundbreaking achievements, filmmaking influence and demonstrated versatility will continue to inspire generations of artists and filmmakers,” said incoming Academy Museum director and president, Amy Homma. “We are profoundly grateful to Rolex for their continued support of the museum and cinema worldwide, our co-chairs Dr. Eric Esrailian, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Eva Longoria and Tyler Perry for hosting this special evening.”

The three awards presented at this year’s Academy Museum Gala reflect the museum’s continued mission to advance the understanding, celebration and preservation of film and to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema. The awards presented at this year’s gala include: The Vantage Award, presented to Mescal, honoring an emerging artist or scholar who is helping to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema; The Icon Award, presented to Moreno, celebrating an artist whose career has had a significant global cultural impact; and The Luminary Award, presented to Tarantino, given to an artist whose singular contributions have expanded the creative possibilities of cinema.

Additional details about the gala will be announced in the coming months. The Academy Museum is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd. For information, visit academymuseum.org.