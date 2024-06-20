Academy elects new trustee members

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced June 13 the election of Olivier de Givenchy as chair, Dr. Eric Esrailian as vice chair and Patricia Bellinger Balzer as secretary of its board of trustees. The board has also re-elected Jim Gianopulos as treasurer.

As the governing body of the Academy Museum, the board leads the museum toward a sustainable future by adopting sound, ethical, and legal governance and financial management policies in addition to securing adequate resources to advance the museum’s mission.

“We are thrilled to welcome Olivier de Givenchy, Dr. Eric Esrailian and Patricia Bellinger Balzer to these board officer positions,” incoming Academy Museum director and president Amy Homma said. “As dedicated trustees serving on various committees and providing invaluable guidance and support, this group has played an active role in the museum’s success. We are also proud to re-elect Jim Gianopulos as treasurer. He joined the board in 2017 as a founding trustee and has played a significant role in ensuring the museum’s financial stability.”

Board of trustees members as of July 1 include Olivier de Givenchy, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Patricia Bellinger Balzer, Jim Gianopulos, Howard Berger, Arnaud Boetsch, Effie T. Brown (honorary trustee), David Dolby, Tom Duffield, Sidonie Seydoux Dumas, Sid Ganis (honorary trustee), Julia S. Gouw, Ray Halbritter, Tom Hanks, Amy Homma, Travis Knight, Bill Kramer, Miky Lee, Eva Longoria, Ryan Murphy, Katherine L. Oliver, Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, Shira Ruderman, Ted Sarandos, Regina K. Scully, Kimberly Steward, Janet Yang and Kevin Yeaman.

For information, visit academymuseum.org. The Academy Museum is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd.