Academy brings summer to the city

Throughout the summer, the Academy Museum will screen “Summer in the City: Los Angeles, Block by Block.” This series celebrates various Southland neighborhoods with over 30 films that highlight the people in the City of Angels and creates an idiosyncratic road map of L.A. location films.

Beginning this June, the museum presents “Full of Pleasure: The Beginnings of New Queer Cinema,” a film series exploring the explosion of queer themes in 1990s cinema. This month also marks the beginning of “Damas de la Pantalla: The Women of Mexico’s Época de Oro,” a series that pays homage to a handful of the most influential damas de la pantalla (ladies of the screen) of Mexico’s Golden Age of cinema.

Summer Spotlights this month include the North American restoration premiere of “Gilda” (1946) in 4K on June 13; “The Thief and the Cobbler: A Moment in Time” (1992/2013) on June 16; and a screening of “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (2012) presented by the Academy Museum’s Teen Council on June 29.

Pride month festivities include a variety of informative and engaging programs, including drag queen story hour and a gallery spotlight, “Lights, Camera, Pride with Pickle and Friends.” On June 29, author Alonso Duralde will sign and discuss his new book “Hollywood Pride: A Celebration of LGBTQ+ Representation and Perseverance in Film.”

For a full schedule and information, visit academymusuem.org. The Academy Museum is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd.