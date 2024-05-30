Zoo prepares for a wild night at the annual Beastly Ball

Former Los Angeles Zoo director Manuel Mollinedo and GLAZA chair Mary Grigsby Urquhart posed with a 10-month old chimpanzee to highlight the annual Beastly Ball fundraiser in this photograph from the June 8, 2000, issue of the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News. The annual event raises funds for the zoo and its conservation efforts. This year, the Beastly Ball will be held on Saturday, June 1. Guests can tour the zoo after-hours and participate in special up-close encounters with the animals and enjoy food and beverages from top L.A. restaurants and live entertainment. Beastly Ball tickets are $1,500 per person. For tickets and information, call (323)486-4253, or visit lazoo.org/beastlyball.