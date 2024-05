Yot Club, an indie-pop brainchild of Brooklyn-based Ryan Kaiser, will perform on Friday, May 17, at 8:30 p.m. at the El Rey Theatre. Kaiser is touring in support of his upcoming album “Rufus” and performing singles such as “Pixel” and “Nostalgia.” Since adopting the Yot Club name in 2019, Kaiser has released multiple singles and EPs. “Rufus” is the follow-up to his 2022 album “off the grid.” General admission is $25. 5515 Wilshire Blvd. theelrey.com/events/detail/527429.