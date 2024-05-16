Writing webinar

Aspiring authors are invited to “Writing Fiery: Techniques to Deepen Your Writing of True Life” on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m.-noon, via Zoom. The Independent Writers of Southern California webinar will feature personal essayist and memoirist Sue William Silverman, whose newest book “Acetylene Torch Songs: Writing True Stories to Ignite the Soul” was published in January. Admission is free for IWOSC members; $15 for non-members. The deadline to register is May 17 at noon. iwosc.org/events/westside-satellite-may-18-2024.