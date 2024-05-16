Temple Israel of Hollywood is holding a Women’s Health Symposium on Sunday, May 19, from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The theme is “Renewal and Resilience: The New R&R.” Lauren Aboulafia will lead a panel discussion with Dr. Arash Asher, director of wellness, resilience and survivorship and an associate professor of medicine for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; Bita Nehoray, senior genetic counselor of the Division of Clinical Cancer Genomics for City of Hope; and Aimee Sax, a social worker for Sharsheret, a nonprofit supporting Jewish women with breast cancer. The symposium will also include interactive and educational breakout sessions. Suggested donation is $18. RSVP requested. 7300 Hollywood Blvd. tioh.org/event/womens-health-symposium.