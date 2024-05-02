Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai hosts annual fashion show luncheon

Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai is holding its Spring Luncheon on Thursday, May 9, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel.

Diane Lane will be honored with the Woman of the 21st Century Award, and Gretchen Pace, of Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills, will receive the Humanitarian Award. The annual fashion show will be presented by Neiman Marcus, featuring Akris.

The luncheon will benefit the Women’s Guild Neurology Project and the Women’s Guild distinguished chair in pediatrics.

For more than 65 years, Women’s Guild has supported world-class health care through research and innovation. Women’s Guild members have surpassed $70 million in fundraising support for Cedars-Sinai’s critical work in pediatrics, neurology, gastroenterology and cancer research and treatment.

Television host, journalist and entertainment reporter Amanda Luttrell Garrigus will host the luncheon and fashion show. The Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, is located at 9500 Wilshire Blvd. Visit womensguildcs.org/2024-spring-luncheon for more information.