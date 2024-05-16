WeHo and L.A. host Equality Fashion Week

The city of West Hollywood is a co-sponsor of Equality Fashion Week, which is being held through Sunday, May 19 with events at various locations throughout West Hollywood and Los Angeles.

Equality Fashion Week is the first-established LGBTQ-focused Fashion Week in the region that showcases and celebrates area queer and inclusive couturiers, emerging designers, models, performers and other creative artists.

Equality Fashion Week was founded in 2018 by creator, executive producer, designer and queer activist NiK Kacy to create opportunities and equity for queer designers, models, brands, and small businesses that oftentimes do not have access to mainstream fashion weeks. The mission of Equality Fashion Week is to increase awareness, visibility and support for the LGBTQ community, and create a space that honors queer, trans, gender-expansive and BIPOC fashion brands, models, performers and designers.

Events during Equality Fashion Week will include an informational summit, the Queer Market East, Queer Market West and a pool party. This event will take place in partnership with Pearl Pool Party featuring DJs and special performances at Hotel Ziggy, located at 8462 W. Sunset Boulevard.

For information, visit equalityfashionweek.com or contact NiK Kacy at Equality Fashion Week at [email protected], or Jasmine Duckworth, community programs coordinator for West Hollywood, at (323)848-6559 or at [email protected].