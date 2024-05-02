‘Unfolded Narratives’ celebrates Jewish American Heritage Month

The city of Beverly Hills in collaboration with the community services department’s arts and culture and recreation and parks division, along with the Beverly Hills Public Library, is set to reveal “Unfolded Narratives,” a 100- foot-long tapestry art installation at the Beverly Hills Public Library on May 4, in honor of Jewish American Heritage Month. The installation will be on display throughout May.

The tapestry is the work of artist Jenny Yurshansky, who led engaging community workshops at Roxbury Park Community Center in February and March of this year. The sessions encouraged participants to explore their family origin stories through the creation of paper fortunes. These unique fortunes were then transformed into fabric quilt squares that comprise the ever-lengthening tapestry, now nearly 100 feet long. Of the 500 stories featured, more than 60 were produced by Beverly Hills residents during the community workshops.

In addition, visitors will find “The Fugitive Archive,” a lightbox illuminating an image resembling an airport x-ray of a suitcase that holds sacred objects. The objects are also described in audio interviews with participants from previous community workshops. The resulting listening station, “Generation Loss,” will provide visitors an opportunity to listen to these stories on specially-produced vinyl records.

Along with the art installation, there are a host of other celebratory events throughout the month, including featured activities: Rugelach Baking Contest, Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market, May 5; Shalom Stories, Beverly Hills Public Library, May 5; Jewish Tales, Tunes and Tastes, Beverly Hills Public Library, May 19; Movies at Greystone, “Prince of Egypt,” Greystone Theatre, May 19; “Two Jews, Talking,” Greystone Theatre, May 22; “Critical Conversations” Speaker Series, City Hall Municipal Gallery, May 28.

Beverly Hills Public Library is located at 444 N. Rexford Drive.

For information and tickets, visit beverlyhills.org/jahm.