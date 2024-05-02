Tour Greystone Mansion during Preservation Month

The city of Beverly Hills is inviting residents and visitors to join in Preservation Month festivities in May with a series of special events at Greystone Mansion and Gardens.

They include architecture tours and programs on “Preserving Greystone,” “Restoring the Greystone Theatre” and “Greystone in the Movies.”

Explore the rich history and exquisite architecture of Greystone Mansion with guided tours of the first and second floors of the iconic English revival mansion amid 18.3 acres of lush gardens. The tours will take place on Friday, May 3, at 3 p.m. and Sunday, May 5, at noon and 3 p.m.

Join preservation experts Peyton Hall, Donna Williams and Amy Green on Thursday, May 9, at 6 p.m. for a discussion on their restoration projects at Greystone. The group will share insights into the unique challenges and history of the estate. Admission is free but reservations are required.

Discover the captivating story behind the restoration of Greystone’s historic theatre, now equipped with state-of-the-art technology, on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. Dive into the project details during an informative discussion. Tickets are $15 for residents, $20 for non-residents.

Learn about Greystone in the movies and relive the magic of the 1966 film “The Trouble with Angels,” which was filmed on the grounds of Greystone, on Saturday, May 11. Explore the filming locations that have since been transformed. Check-in begins at 2 p.m., and the movie and tour start at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for residents, $20 for non-residents.

Greystone Mansion and Gardens is located at 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. For information and tickets, visit beverlyhills.org/preservationatgreystone.