The Wallis announces new chair

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the leading arts and cultural center in Beverly Hills, announced Iranian American Daphna Nazarian as the chair of the organization’s board of directors. Previously serving as executive vice chair, Nazarian’s shift represents a pivotal moment at The Wallis as she becomes the first woman to assume the role of chair of the board.

Nazarian has been a devoted member of The Wallis since 2016 and was selected as the executive vice chair of the board in October 2023. Nazarian has also served as co-chair of the development committee, alongside Stephanie Vahn. As the newly appointed chair of the board, she will help The Wallis navigate through a post-pandemic era and usher in a new wave of arts and culture. Nazarian will oversee a team of 34 board members across various committees who – together with executive director and CEO Robert van Leer – will guide the organization as it steps into a new era of mission delivery to the Southern California region.

“I am deeply grateful to both this organization and to Wallis Annenberg herself, who serves as a true inspiration as one of the pioneering female leaders dedicated to philanthropy in the arts. The Wallis stands as a dynamic hub for various art forms, welcoming artists from diverse backgrounds,” Nazarian said. “Stepping into this role after the remarkable leadership of Michael Nemeroff, who adeptly guided us through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, I feel humbled by the legacy before me. I am committed to following in his footsteps and leveraging my unique perspective to further enhance cultural connectivity through the arts education – fostering bonds within our local community, across the nation and around the globe.”

Born in Tehran, Iran, Nazarian and her family sought refuge in the United States amidst religious persecution during the 1979 Iranian Revolution. They found a new home in Beverly Hills, where they have flourished for over 40 years. After finding her passion within the arts, Nazarian pursued a higher education in architecture, earning her degree from the University of Southern California and further enriching her studies at Syracuse University in Florence, Italy. Her continued involvement in charitable foundations, particularly those focusing on the arts and Jewish organizations, highlights her commitment to giving back to her community and honoring her family’s enduring values. Guided by her unwavering dedication to the arts and philanthropy, Nazarian was ultimately drawn to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd.

